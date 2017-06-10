UPDATE: Equipment malfunction closes Scott County Park pool

UPDATE: Park officials say the pool has reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY: An equipment malfunction has forced the Scott County Park pool to close temporarily.

Officials with the park said in a press release that late Friday afternoon, an electrical transformer malfunctioned and damaged the well pump for the pool and other amenities in the park.

Maintenance crews are working to fix the problem. Officials say that they hope to have the pool back open later Saturday or Sunday.

For more information about the park or the pool, call 563-328-3282.