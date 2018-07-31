Ernst meets with Supreme Court Nominee Judge Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (KCRG-TV9) -- Senator Joni Ernst met with Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court on July 31.
Ernst released the following statement after the meeting:
“From my conversation with Judge Kavanaugh—and from his tremendous experience on the bench—I believe he is committed to the rule of law and the United States Constitution. I look forward to confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh as our next Supreme Court Justice, and I thank him, and his family, for their willingness to serve our nation.”