Ernst meets with Supreme Court Nominee Judge Kavanaugh

Senator Joni Ernst met with Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court on July 31.

Ernst released the following statement after the meeting:

“From my conversation with Judge Kavanaugh—and from his tremendous experience on the bench—I believe he is committed to the rule of law and the United States Constitution. I look forward to confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh as our next Supreme Court Justice, and I thank him, and his family, for their willingness to serve our nation.”