Ethan Happ declares for NBA Draft

Ethan Happ has declared for the NBA Draft.

The former Rockridge standout and current Wisconsin senior will not hire an agent so he is still eligible to play his final year with the Badgers.



Happ averaged almost 18 points a game for Wisconsin this past season, also finishing third in the Big Ten at eight rebounds a game.He has until June 11 to decide whether to remain in the NBA Draft. He can return for his senior season as long as he withdraws before that date.