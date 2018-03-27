Event in memory of Will Kohn of Bettendorf scheduled for August

After following years of multiple surgeries, procedures and even a heart transplant, when 7-year-old Will Kohn died, the Quad City community was heartbroken.

His father, a teacher at Pleasant Valley High School, kept people informed of Will's progress and slips through a Facebook page Where There's a Will There's a Way. When Will passed away in January 2018, many asked how they could help?

Now, according to a Facebook post, the community is invited to participate in The Strongest Kid We Know Race/Walk - A Celebration of the life of Will J. Kohn on August 16, 2018.

According to the post by his parents, the race will be held at the high school and end at the "track close to where Will stood for every football game."

More information on the event can be found at:

