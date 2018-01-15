Events across the QCA honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King

"If you can make a difference then everything else takes care of itself," said Angelo Julien, the guest speaker at the Martin Luther King Center in Rock Island.

(Image Source: Nobel Foundation / Library of Congress / MGN)

He worked to spread a message of change and empowerment while honoring Dr. King on Martin Luther King Day.

He says that change must come within.

"We all individually can make a difference," he said. "The world can still change by individually doing what we can do to empower others to be better."

He hopes that empowerment will spark dialogue in our area.

"King's dialogue says 'stand up for injustice, but sit down for dialogue,'" he added. "We're interested to see what kind of dialogue we'll get after this."

The River Bend Food Bank and the ARC of the Quad Cities teamed up to give away food in honor of Dr. King.

"We had an amazing turnout," Sarah Wright The Director of Development & Communication, said. "We had over 80 volunteers and helped about 115 families."

This is the first year the two teamed up to give away food on this holiday.

"Everybody needs a good meal to stay healthy," she said. "This way we can offer good healthy food for families."

At the Martin Luther King Center, they're spreading a different kind of nourishment.

"There are many voices locally that are aspiring to move towards an equitable society," said Jerry Jones, Executive Director of the MLK Center. "We need to spend a little more time listening to those voices."