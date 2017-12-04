Ex-Illinois congressman and 1980 presidential candidate dies

Former longtime Illinois Congressman John Anderson, who ran for president as an independent in 1980, has died at age 95.

His family released a statement saying the Republican died Sunday night in Washington, D.C.

Anderson served 10 terms in the U.S. House. He originally sought the Republican presidential nomination in 1980, but he later waged an independent campaign against Democratic President Jimmy Carter and Republican challenger Ronald Reagan. Anderson received 7 percent of the national vote.

The World War II veteran was from Rockford, Illinois, and earned a law degree from the University of Illinois. He first won his congressional seat in 1960. He served in Congress until 1981.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Keke, five children and several grandchildren.

