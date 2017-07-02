Ex-doctor sought to extract revenge on former colleagues



11:15 a.m.

A doctor who appears to have been the intended target of a former physician who started shooting at a Bronx hospital says he has no idea why he would have been singled out.

Dr. Kamran Ahmed told the New York Post he wasn't the only one Dr. Henry Bello had a problem with, but the men had never argued and Bello had in fact been nice with him.

Authorities say Bello had come to the hospital on Friday asking for a specific colleague. He then opened fire, killing one and injuring six. Ahmed wasn't there at the time.

The doctor who was killed, 32-year-old Tracy Sin-Yee Tam, was working on the floor as a favor to someone else.

10:46 a.m.

Emotional and physical wounds are continuing to heal at a Bronx hospital where authorities say an enraged former doctor returned to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.

Grief counselors were made available to employees and patients at Bronx Lebanon Hospital on Saturday as five medical staff members and one patient were treated for gunshot wounds. Police identified a doctor who died in the gunfire Friday as 32-year-old Tracy Sin-Yee Tam.

Authorities say Dr. Henry Bello was targeting another doctor who was not there when he fired his assault rifle, severely injuring several who worked in his former family practice department.

Tam was only on the floor because she was covering someone else's shift as a favor.

Bello eventually turned his weapon on himself, dying in a blood-smeared hallway.

7/1/2017

11:15 p.m.

An official at the New York hospital where a former doctor opened fire, killing one person and injuring six others, says many staff members risked their lives to save patients.

Bronx Lebanon Hospital vice president Errol C. Schneer says his staff responded heroically on Friday when Dr. Henry Bello opened fire with assault rifle on the hospital's 16th and 17th floors, sending people diving for cover and huddling in patients' rooms while the gunman was on the loose.

Police say Bello blamed colleagues for forcing him to resign amid sexual harassment allegations two years earlier. Fatally injured in the rampage was 32-year-old Dr. Tracy Sin-Yee-Tam, who was covering the shift of someone on the hospital floor. Bello died from a self-inflicted shot.

8:30 p.m.

Friends and neighbors say a young doctor who was fatally shot at a New York City hospital was kind and selfless.

Judy Beckles-Ross went to medical school with 32-year-old Tracy Sin-Yee-Tam, who was fatally shot at Bronx Lebanon Hospital on Friday.

Beckles-Ross says Tam had a good heart and "never said no to anybody for anything."

Tam lived in Queens with her parents and sister.

Pat Vicencio, who lives down the block, says Tam was "a wonderful neighbor."

Police say Dr. Henry Bello, who blamed colleagues for forcing him to resign amid sexual harassment allegations two years earlier, opened fire at the hospital killing Tam and wounding six others. He died from a self-inflicted shot.

2:25 p.m.

Police say the doctor killed in a shooting rampage at a Bronx hospital has been identified as 32-year-old Tracy Sin-Yee Tam.

The hospital's physician in chief told reporters Saturday that the doctor normally works in a clinic but was covering the shift of someone on the hospital floor.

It was unclear if Dr. Henry Bello was shooting randomly or aiming at specific staff when he went to the 16th floor with an assault rifle tucked under his lab coat and started shooting Friday.

Two years ago he was forced out of the department where he had worked as a family medicine physician. He reportedly held a grudge after being terminated.

Hospital officials say Tam had been working at Bronx Lebanon Hospital for nearly a year and was very well-liked by the staff.

11:55 a.m.

Officials at a New York hospital where a former doctor opened fire, killing one and injuring six, say the conditions of some of the victims have improved.

Bronx Lebanon Hospital vice president Errol C. Schneer said Saturday that three patients who were listed as very critical have been changed to stable.

A fourth patient remains in stable condition, while a fifth in stable condition is being transferred to another hospital for specialized surgery.

A physician who was shot remains in critical condition.

Dr. Henry Bello has been identified as the shooter. He reportedly held a grudge after being terminated from the hospital two years ago. He went there Friday with an AM-15 assault rifle tucked under his white lab coat Friday and opened fire.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

8:30 a.m.

The Daily News of New York is reporting it received an email from a doctor two hours before he opened fire inside a New York City hospital, killing one and wounding six.

The newspaper reports Saturday that Dr. Henry Bello blamed a doctor for blocking his chances at getting a chance to practice medicine, and also blamed the hospital for his termination two years ago.

Bello went to Bronx Lebanon Hospital with an AM-15 assault rifle tucked under his white lab coat on Friday afternoon and opened fire in his old department.

Bello then shot himself.

Detectives are trying to piece together what prompted Bello to snap two years after he was forced out. They also want to know whether he was hunting for someone in particular when he went to the 16th floor and started shooting.

1:50 a.m.

Dr. Henry Bello proved a man of his word.

After he was forced to resign as a family medicine doctor amid sexual harassment allegations, he threatened his colleagues. He said he would kill them.

Law enforcement officials say Bello returned to Bronx Lebanon Hospital Friday with an AR-15 assault rifle tucked under his white lab coat and opened fire in his old department, killing one doctor and critically wounding six other people at the hospital.

They say Bello then shot himself, and staggered, bleeding, into a hallway where he collapsed and died with the rifle at his side.

Now, detectives are trying to piece together what prompted Bello to snap two years after he was forced out, and whether he was hunting for someone in particular when he went to the 16th floor and started shooting.