Ex-offenders look to turn their lives around

Ex-offenders are turning their lives around as many took a step in the right direction today. IowaWORKS hosted a mock interview event, where several Quad City employers guided interviewees through the interview process to help them gain the skills and tools necessary to succeed as they search for jobs.

Many like Matthew Powell say they are ready to put their past behind them and create a better future for themselves.

"But now this time I'm really focussing on staying out, working, getting my own place, being around my kids. I have 3 kids so, I want to be able to be in my kids life, you know, and be a productive person, so I can show them how to be a better person when they grow up too," said Powell.

Powell was just 14 when he got involved with the wrong crowd and hopes kids going through the same thing feel inspired to pick a different path.

"I've done 11 and a half years in prison and I'm only 28," he said.

Guest speakers who were incarcerated for several years and were able to move forward also attended the event and shared their stories.

Daniel Graves, one of the guest speakers, was incarcerated for twenty-two and a half years and says there is hope after prison and it takes drive and a willingness to succeed.

"Find something that you love. If you love your freedom, work towards keeping it. If you love your family, work towards staying a part of their lives. This system removes you from all that," said Graves.

Graves was 18 when he was incarcerated and says stopping the cycle starts with education and says having a strong work ethic is essential to creating a better life.

"Once we see goodness, we learn it. We develop a way to act on it and we become good people," he said.

IowaWORKS is a state agency. This was the first time they offered the mock interview event at the 7th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. IowaWORKS says at least two people were offered jobs at today's event.

IowaWORKS also helps people with their resumes as they continue job-seeking.