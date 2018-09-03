Excess rain creating challenges for Iowa farmers, crops

As a farmer, Matt Kroul is used to keeping a close eye on his crops.

But let's just say as of late, he's all ears too.

It's another wet day at Kroul farms in Mt. Vernon, where they grow a wide variety of vegetables with varying tolerances to excess moisture.

"Sometimes it is a bit of a domino effect," said Kroul.

Rainy weather is unlikely to change in the comings days. And for some crops that comes with it a set of unique challenges and inconvenient truths. Matt says it's his tomatoes that will have the toughest time dealing with all the water.

"You'll see a lot of rot with those places which kind of stinks in regard to you could have extended that season a little longer, now that's probably going to be cut short," said Kroul.

In all, Matt expects to produce about 15% fewer tomatoes this year than he had hoped. But ask him if he is worried about the overall yields of the rest of his produce and he'll tell you he is expecting good things.

"I think we're going to have some good yields," said Kroul.

Perhaps his confidence comes from the proactive measures they take.

Among them is closely watching weather forecasts. For example, when it became clear Labor Day rain was on the way, Matt responded by heading out into the fields to pick pumpkins that now sit on this day loaded in boxes ready to be delivered to their customers.