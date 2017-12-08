Exelon Generation to test sirens this weekend

Exelon Generation is going to be testing its public notification system at the Quad Cities station starting on Friday, Dec. 8.

They will conduct its semi-annual, full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens multiple times during Friday and going until Monday, Dec. 11. This will be the second of two semi-annual tests, they're scheduled for June and December every year.

The sirens are not a signal to evacuate but are an alert for residents to go to an Emergency Alert System on their television or radio for more information in the unlikely event of an emergency at the facility. For a list of those stations, they are listed in the emergency planning brochure that is mailed to households in the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone.

Quad Cities Generating Station is located approximately three miles north of Cordova, Ill. on Illinois Route 84 in Rock Island County. The station's two reactors can produce more than 1,900 megawatts of carbon-free electricity – enough to power more than a million homes and businesses.