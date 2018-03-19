Exelon Generation’s Quad Cities Nuclear Power Plant begins spring refueling

Operators at Exelon Generation’s Quad Cities Nuclear Power Plant removed Unit 2 from service early this morning to begin the station’s planned spring refueling outage. Work completed during the refueling outage will help the unit deliver zero-emission, resilient and reliable power during the next two-year operating cycle. Quad Cities Generating Station is located approximately three miles north of Cordova, Ill. on Illinois Route 84 in Rock Island County.

Exelon states approximately 1,800 additional skilled electricians, pipe fitters, welders, carpenters, laborers and other tradespeople have been hired to support refueling outage activities. Technicians will replace nearly one-third of the reactor’s fuel and perform several thousand inspections, tests, maintenance activities and modifications that cannot be accomplished while the unit is online.

“The work performed during the outage will help us run safely and reliably for another two years, during the hottest summer days and the coldest winter nights,” said Quad Cities Generating Station Site Vice President Ken Ohr.

Many of the supplemental workers hired to support the outage stay in nearby hotels and patronize local restaurants, gas stations and other merchants throughout the area. Providing a major economic boost to the local community.

“The influx of nearly 1,800 new jobs over the course of the refueling outage will bring new money to our local economy as those employees patronize our local hotels and businesses. This is another example of why the passage of the Future Energy Jobs Act was such a critical piece of legislation for this region,” said Kristin Glass, Interim CEO, Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.