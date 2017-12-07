Exelon to test sirens at nuclear plant in Cordova

This is only a test.

Don't be alarmed when Exelon conducts a test of its emergency warning sirens at the Quad Cities Nuclear Generating Station in Cordova, Ill. over the next few days. The company says it will conduct tests between December 8th and December 11th, 2017.

The sirens will be tested at full volume, multiple times during that period.

In the event of a real emergency, Exelon says the sirens are meant to alert residents within a 10-mile zone to tune in to an Emergency Alert System (EAS) television or radio station for information.

This is the second of two semi-annual tests scheduled for June and December each year.

