Exelon's unit 2 offline for maintenance

Exelon Generation operators removed Quad Cities Unit 2 from service at 12:05 a.m. Sunday to repair a component on the unit’s main power transformer, which transfers electricity from the nuclear plant to the electrical grid. While the unit is offline, technicians will inspect, repair and fully test the transformer before returning Unit 2 to service.

Quad Cities Unit 1 remains online. The unit 2 outage will not impact electrical service to customers.

Quad Cities Generating Station is located approximately three miles north of Cordova, Ill. on Illinois Route 84 in Rock Island County. The station’s two reactors can produce more than 1,900 megawatts of carbon-free electricity – enough to power more than a million homes and businesses.

