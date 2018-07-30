Expect tighter security at the Mississippi Valley Fair

General Manager of the Mississippi Valley Fair is taking no chances at this year’s big event.

“I’m adding a lot more officers this year, especially in my concert area,” Shawn Loter said.

He says certain events leave their mark.

“Especially with the Vegas thing that happened, it just opens your mind like you need to do a lot more stuff to keep people safe,” Loter said, referring to the Route 91 Harvest music festival massacre that left more than 50 people dead in October.

That is why this year, he asked police for more help.

“I told them I want to add seven or eight more officers especially out in the grandstand area where there’s so many people packed in one area,” Loter said.

The area will host six concerts this week, with headliners like Chris Young and Sublime with Rome.

“People tend to throw beer cans stuff like that and this year they see them doing that they’re automatically thrown out of the grandstand that’s something that we’re not going to allow here,” Loter said.

They are also increasing security at the gates. All bags will be checked and backpacks, coolers and outside food and drink are not all.

“People either need to come earlier or just wait there’s going to be a wait at the line it’s just going to slow down a little bit just so that we can check things over and make sure people aren’t bringing in guns or knives or anything like that,” Loter said.

And Loter says bigger security measures are set for future fairs.

“As of right now, the artists they’re not demanding like metal detectors at the gates and stuff right now, but you’re going to see a lot of venues go to that eventually,” Loter said. “We will.”

The 2018 Mississippi Valley Fair runs July 31 through Aug. 5. Gates open daily at 7 a.m. and close at midnight.

