Experts diffuse WWII bomb found underground in Germany

About 60,000 people in Frankfurt are back in their homes this morning after experts safely diffused a WWII bomb.

The massive bomb was found in the ground at a construction site last Tuesday. It's a British bomb dropped on the city more than 70 years ago but still considered dangerous.

The fire chief warned that an uncontrolled explosion could flatten a city block.

Experts pulled out the fuses and the detonators. The evacuation needed to defuse it safely was the biggest in Germany since the war.

