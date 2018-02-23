Exploring the political impact of the Olympics in the Korean Peninsula

Over the past year, tensions have been high between the United States and North Korea. Discourse riddled with nuclear threats from the reclusive nation.

The country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, tested several missiles flexing his nuclear capabilities to the world. But things have quieted since its neighbor to the south drew closer to taking the Olympic spotlight.

A native of South Korea, Professor Sang-Seok Yoon, is hopeful talks between North and South Korea before the Olympics point to a brighter future and relationship between the two countries.

“Politically this is really important,” Yoon said about the Olympic Games.

After months of uncertainty and threats of nuclear war from North Korea, calm has settled as the Winter Olympics play out in Pyeongchang.

“When we think back to two months ago we were always talking about North Korea’s nuclear weapons, but now we don’t talk about that issue anymore,” Yoon said.

In fact, ahead of the winter games, leaders from North and South Korea came together for the first time in more than two years. A sign professor Yoon hopes of better things to come.

“I think this kind of effort is really meaningful,” he said.

Yoon teaches language courses at the University of Iowa. He is also the director of the King Sejong Institute. It is a South Korean government-funded program working to introduce Korean language and culture to people throughout the world.

“Compared to the East Coast and the West Coast, I studied in Hawaii,” Yoon explained. “[There the] Korean community’s really big, but here you know we don’t have any. Like we have some Korean people, we have some Korean churches, but our Korean community’s really small,” he said of Iowa City.

Yoon says perceptions of the Korean Peninsula vary in the Midwest.

“Younger generation people know, you know, they are familiar with this K-culture but, you know, somewhat older generations are not well aware of this Korea,” Yoon says.

Many others, he says, only see the threatening part.

“When they hear this Korea the image is North Korea, and nuclear weapons, and axis of evil all kinds of things,” Yoon said.

But he hopes his efforts as a teacher, and these Olympic Games show there’s more to the area.

“And this Olympic Games brings us like a sign of peace in the Korean Peninsula,” Yoon said.

He says the leaders of South Korea have taken a new tone in working with its northern neighbors.

“They had this conservative policy,” he said of the previous South Korean leaders. “They did not have conversations with North Korea often, but this government is trying to reach out hands to North Korea and try to make them into the stage of the world so that people recognize North Korea more.”

One of those efforts came to fruition as the two countries united their athletes during to compete as one for these 2018 Olympics.

“And that is a really meaningful step between North and South Korea,” Yoon said.

Last week, North Korean state media reported leader Kim Jong Un said North and South Korea should continue to make progress with the “warm climate of reconciliation and dialogue” between the two governments.

But, concerns still linger with some in the global community about North Korea’s designs during the winter Olympics.

“After the Olympics are concluded I fully anticipate that they'll resume testing,” said Michael Elleman with the International Institute for Strategic Studies in an interview with NBC’s Richard Engel.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted during the games in part:

“The world cannot turn a blind eye to the oppression and threats of the Kim regime.”

A white house official says the vice president talked with South Korean President Moon Jae-in about the possibility of the U.S. talking with North Korea, but only after South Korea meets with the North, and while still keeping pressure on North Korea to stop its nuclear weapons program.

*This is part of a series of stories which aired the week of Feb. 19 on KWQC-TV6 News highlighting Korean culture in Iowa, Olympic history in South Korea and the games’ political impacts on the Korean Peninsula.

