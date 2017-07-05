Explosion destroys Missouri home

Emergency crews in St. Joseph, Missouri responded to a large home explosion Tuesday morning.

The small home was reduced to a pile of rubble, with a fire still burning underneath.

Neighbors pulled three people from the burning debris, two men and one woman. Two of them are in the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

"When that thing went off, it blew the whole front of the house completely away. It was gone," Carl Parham said.

Parham lives a few houses down, and described the scene as pure chaos.

"When I come out on the front porch, I seen a wall of smoke hit me in my face and behind that smoke was fire. And I heard people screaming and yelling," Parham said.

His two granddaughters, Kyleigh and Shiloh, ran barefoot to see if they could help.

"The fire kept getting bigger and bigger, and you could see the girl, you could see her arms reaching out and then you could hear her screaming," Shiloh Holt said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2sGelJd