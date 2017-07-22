Extensive flooding in Clinton has streets impassable

Viewers are reporting street flooding at the Nestle plant in Clinton Iowa Saturday morning.

Clinton Police confirm, saying the flooding there is extensive and that Manufacturing Drive is impassable at this time. Manufacturing Drive is where the Nestle Purina plant is located.

A call to Nestle was not answered.

Police are also responding to a call about a car that floated into a yard near the Clinton Community College.

Please avoid the roads until the water goes down. Remember, turn around, don't drown.

And if you can safely take pictures, please send them to KWQC.