Extra security at Easton Valley Jr./Sr. High after investigating unsubstantiated threat

Extra safety precautions were planned for Monday morning, September 17, at Easton Valley Junior and High Schools. Superintendent Chris Fee says an accusation of a threat was made to the schools. According to a post on the district's website the unsubstantiated rumor was supposedly shared on social media over the weekend. One student has been singled out for making the threat and it has been deemed not credible.

The superintendent also tells KWQC that police have made contact with the student who will not be in school Monday. Extra officers will be at the schools Monday morning and parents are being alerted.

When it comes to these kinds of issues, the KWQC teams wants to remind viewers of our commitment to seeking the truth and confirming the facts. When there's a report of a threat we carefully discuss how to approach it. Plenty of rumors and misinformation swirl around these stories that can fuel confusion and fear. We work hard to confirm information with the proper authorities, first. KWQC will also report on the consequences of making threats.

