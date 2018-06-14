Extreme Heat And Humidity Through The Weekend

Potentially dangerous heat and humidity will develop in the QCA as we start the weekend. A dome of building heat in the central plains will move over eastern Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois as we start our Friday. It will stay in place through Monday and won’t break until showers and storms arrive early next week. We’re expecting high temperatures in the 90s Friday through Monday. At the same time Dew Points will hit the upper 60s to low 70s. Combined, this will yield Heat Indexes of 95 to 102 degrees across MUCH of the QCA. This could prompt the National Weather Service to issue either Heat Advisories or Heat Warnings for a time as it will feel very uncomfortable to be outside for more than a short time, and could be dangerous for people with limited means to cool themselves. These will be days when no persons or animals can be left in cars for ANY time AT ALL as plenty of searing sun will accompany the heat! Basic heat tips include drinking plenty of water, wearing light colored, loose fitting clothing, taking plenty of breaks from the outdoors and getting inside to air conditioned areas as much as possible.

