Extreme heat blamed for 3 deaths in southwest US

The first day of summer brought some of the worst heat the southwest US has seen in years forcing canceled flights, straining the power grid, and reaching record highs in some communities.

Officials in California say three people in the Sacramento area have died due to excessive heat, or hyperthermia. Public health officials are urging people to keep an eye on vulnerable neighbors who are older, or high-risk.

"Excessive heat can be extremely dangerous, so keeping your body cool, staying hydrated, drinking lots of water throughout the day is incredibly important," said Samantha Mott of Sacramento County Public Health.

Heat is also being blamed for a train derailment. Authorities say the heat was so intense outside Bakersfield California this week. Some train tracks buckled and derailed a cargo train, throwing seven cars off the tracks.

