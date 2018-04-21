FAA to investigate deadly plane crash in Tennesee

One person was killed in a plane crash at the Collegedale municipal airport Friday evening, according to our NBC-affiliate WRCB.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m.

WRCB spoke to the director of airport operations about the crash. At this time the identity of the pilot has not been released and what caused the crash is under investigation.

We do know that the pilot was the only one in the aircraft and frequently used the Collegedale airport.

An eyewitness says he lives about 150 yards from the crash site.

Morty Lloyd says he is also a pilot. He says today was nice day to be flying and he couldn’t see anything wrong with the plane. He says there was no smoke coming from the aircraft and the engine was running smoothly.

He describes what he saw from his back porch.

“He made a downwind turn and as he continued downwind he made a base turn as if he were turning towards the runway," Lloyd tells Channel 3. "The airplane had a steep dive, the engine was producing power, but the airplane never came out of the dive and it ended up hitting the hillside next to the runway.”

The FAA will begin investigating the crash Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

There will be security on the scene throughout the night.

