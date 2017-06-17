FBI now involved in case of missing U of Illinois student

A University of Illinois student has been missing for a week. The FBI is now calling the case a kidnapping.

CNN

U of I visiting scholar Yingying Zhang went missing June 9, after getting into the car seen in this surveillance video. She was on her way to sign a lease at an apartment when she went missing. Zhang was last seen at about two o'clock.

Officials have not been able to identify either the black Saturn Astra or the license plate number. This type of Saturn was only made a couple of years.

Community members are now pulling together to try and help find Zhang.

"I think this is a very tragic event. The Chinese community here and community members are working very hard to try and find her, doing everything we can to help," said Volunteer Organizer Chuck Guo.

But it's the fact this took place on the campus of the University of Illinois that has people worried.

"I think it's a horrible thing that it happened in a college town, that people and parents and children in the university are expecting our children to be safe, and events like that really hurt people's feelings regarding our university," Guo said.

For now, the campaign to find her is ramping up.

Authorities say they're still getting tips. The FBI will be setting up digital billboards trying to spread the message. A spokesman for the bureau says they should be up starting Friday, June 16. Those will feature her picture and promote the car they're looking for.

"We're trying to spread it in town and in towns nearby," Guo said.

The Chinese consulate general in Chicago is involved in this as well. They're helping Zhang's family get emergency US visas.

