FBI says human foot belonged to missing Burlington man

Police say the foot recovered on June 8, 2016 at Lake West belonged to a man missing since 2015.

On May 5, 2015 the family of Steven Leasure reported him as a missing person to the Burlington Police Department. His sister Sheryl told KWQC that he was seen at the Circle K in Burlington on Maple Street, putting air into his bike tire. Searches were conducted, but he was never found.

On June 8, 2016 part of a human foot was found at Lake West in Burlington. The foot was sent to the FBI Crime Lab in Quantico, Virginia in attempt to compare DNA evidence of Steven Leasure to the human remains.

Police say on June 12, 2017 the FBI notified the Burlington Police Department and confirmed that the human remains were that of Steven Leasure.

According to police, the disappearance of Steven Leasure is an ongoing criminal investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact the Burlington Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 319 753-8365 or the Burlington Area Crimestoppers at 319 753-6835.

ORIGINAL 7/14/16: There's new information in an investigation that began in early June 2016 when someone found what was believed to be a human foot near a lake in Burlington. Now, crews are draining that lake in search of more human remains.

Since the discovery, police and the Department of Natural Resources have been out at Lake West utilizing cadaver dogs and sonar. A team of divers went in and scoured the 5-acre lake. It's been a long process but, since the state medical examiner determined that it was a human foot that was found, officials are in search of some answers.

"There's a spillway and that's where the body part was found, in the spillway, so we're trying to see if there's anything else there," said Major Dennis Kramer, Burlington Police Department.

A pump and siphoning hoses have been working since Saturday, July 9th to lower the water level.

"We're kind of fighting a losing battle when it rains sometimes but we want to make progress on this," added Kramer.

Crews have to wait for the water to go down several more feet before they can get out there and take another look. A man did go missing in close proximity to the lake in Spring 2015. Kramer says investigators are considering that as a possibility but they need more to go on to make the identification. For now, the road is closed off near the lake as crews wait for the water to slowly recede.

"The only thing we ask as the police department is that the citizens respect what we're trying to do and stay out of that area once we get it drained back so we can come up with the answers that we're looking for," he said.

Investigators hope to get on the water to search again either this weekend or early next week.

ORIGINAL 6/1/15: BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -- Family and friends are asking for help to find a man who's been missing for nearly a month. The last time 53-year-old Steven Leasure was seen was on May 2, 2015.

His sister Sheryl tells KWQC that he was seen at the Circle K in Burlington on Maple Street, putting air into his bike tire.

She says she has been working with a Facebook group who is trying to get a search organized for Saturday, June 6, 2015. Information on the search can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/southeastiowamissingpersonspage/permalink/1018167028196611/

Steven was last seen wearing shorts and a dark t-shirt. He was last seen riding his silver mountain bike. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366.