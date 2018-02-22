FBI says it's trying to rebuild trust after botched tip

A top FBI official is acknowledging the agency has lost public trust after it botched a potentially life-saving tip before the Florida school shooting.

(Image Source: Broward County Sheriff's Office / MGN)

David Bowdich is the FBI's acting deputy director. He says the bureau is "doing everything we can" to regain that trust. And he says it made a mistake by failing to investigate a tip that the suspect may be plotting mass violence.

Bowdich says the FBI is still reviewing what went wrong, noting that processes were in place that were not followed.

He says losing the public's faith and confidence is the greatest threat to the agency.

The failure comes as the FBI is already under intense political pressure, primarily related to its investigation of Trump ties to Russia.