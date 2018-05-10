FCC sets 'net neutrality' repeal for June 11, Senate to vote

The Federal Communications Commission has set June 11 as the repeal date for "net neutrality" rules meant to prevent broadband companies from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

Among other things, the rules prohibited companies such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from favoring some services and apps over others.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says the repeal aims to replace "heavy-handed" rules with a "light-touch" approach to internet regulation.

The FCC voted in December to gut the rules.

Currently, more than half of states have introduced legislation to preserve net neutrality in their states. A Senate vote on a federal bill is expected next week. If that passes, the House has until the end of the year to vote on it.