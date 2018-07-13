FDA, CDC still urging consumers to stay away from Honey Smacks over salmonella concerns

The CDC is reminding folks to stay away from a popular breakfast cereal.

The Centers for Disease Control says people should not be eating Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal.

Last month, the company recalled more than a million cases of the cereal because of concerns it may be contaminated with salmonella.

But the FDA says it's received reports of some retailers still selling the cereal.

At least 100 people in 33 states have come down with salmonella after eating Honey Smacks.

Thirty of those people were hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.