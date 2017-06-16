FDA approves new, cheaper rival to EpiPen allergy shot

This photo provided by Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. shows the Symjepi syringe, prefilled with the hormone epinephrine, which helps stop life-threatening allergic reactions from insect stings and bites or eating foods such as nuts and eggs. On Thursday, June 15, 2017, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. product, which is expected to go on sale later in 2017. (Audacity Health/Courtesy of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. via AP)
U.S. regulators have approved new competition for EpiPen, the emergency allergy medicine that made Mylan a poster child for pharmaceutical greed.

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp.'s product, which should go on sale later this year.

Symjepi is a syringe prefilled with the hormone epinephrine, which helps stop life-threatening allergic reactions from insect stings and bites or eating foods such as nuts and eggs.

San Diego-based Adamis says its product is easier to use than Mylan's EpiPen, an autoinjector that comes with a training device. Symjepi also is smaller, so it's easier for people to carry around with them.

Adamis says it will be much cheaper than EpiPens, which cost more than $600 for a two-pack.

 