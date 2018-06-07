FDA issues recall on opioid overdose antidote Naloxone

According to the FDA, the manufacturer of opioid overdose antidote Naloxone, has issued a recall.

Naloxone, which is sold under the brand name Narcan, is being recalled because of quote "loose particulate matter in the syringe."

The recall affects an older version of the drug that may still be in atomizer kits that were distributed into the community.

Anyone who has the older kit should contact the business or institution who gave them the kit and get a replacement.

Most law enforcement agencies and hospitals use the nasal spray version of the drug which is not affected.

The FDA says there have been no reports of adverse effects from using a recalled product.

The affected dosages have lot number of 72680LL and 76510LL. They were sold to wholesalers, distributors and hospitals in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Guam between February 2017 and February 2018.