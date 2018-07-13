FDA issues warning over dog food high in vegetables, could lead to heart issues

A warning from the Food and Drug Administration. Certain brands of dog food may lead to an enlarged heart in man's best friend.

The FDA is not naming specific brands, but say foods high in vegetable content appears to be the problem.

Dog food rich in peas, lentils, or other legumes or potatoes may lead to canine heart disease.

Symptoms include unusual fatigue and weight loss. Doctors say medication can be used to treat the heart condition.

You can find more by visiting the FDA's website by clicking here.