FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

U.S. health authorities are ordering a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of its products tested positive for salmonella, part of a nationwide outbreak linked to the ingredient kratom.

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with regulators. Companies typically issue their own recalls of tainted products.

Various brands of kratom supplements have been linked to nearly 90 cases of salmonella across 35 states, according to federal figures.

Sold in various capsules and powders, kratom has gained popularity in the U.S. as an alternative treatment for pain, anxiety and drug dependence.

The FDA says the ingredient is dangerous and has no approved medical use.