FEMA denies Gov. Reynolds’ request for assistance to individuals impacted by flooding

Gov. Kim Reynolds has received notification that her request has been denied for federal assistance to homeowners, renters and businesses in four counties impacted by flooding and severe weather from June 6 - July 2, 2018.

"We are extremely disappointed with FEMA's decision," Gov. Reynolds said. "People in Iowa are still hurting and in need of help several weeks after the flooding. We will be appealing this decision."

In its denial letter, FEMA said it had determined the impact to individuals and households from this event was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant a designation of Individual Assistance.

The governor has 30 days to file an appeal with FEMA. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will be working closely with local emergency management agencies to determine additional damage and impacts caused by the flooding and severe weather.

