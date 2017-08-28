FEMA officials calling on volunteers to help Texas

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is asking for volunteers to help Texas recover from Harvey.

William "Brock" Long, FEMA administrator, told a news conference in Washington Monday that "we need citizens to be involved," because the storm and resulting flooding is greater than the government can handle. Long urges individuals and organizations to check the website www.nvoad.org or call 1-800-621-FEMA to find out how to help. He's asking for financial donations and for people "to figure out how to get involved as we help Texas find a new normal."

A National Weather Service official says the peak flooding from the Houston-area storm is expected to max out Wednesday and Thursday, but said the floods will be slow to recede and that catastrophic flooding will persist