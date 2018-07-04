FIRST ALERT DAY FOR HEAT AND HUMIDITY from noon to 8PM. Highs today will reach the mid to low 90s and with humidity factored in it will feel as hot as 105°! This means frequent breaks are needed today if you are going to be outside. Most of the parades will wrap up before noon, but it will be a scorcher for your afternoon plans.

There will be some pop up storms this afternoon as well, which will provide us with a little bit of relief, but not enough to bet on them. All storms will wrap up by 8PM so fireworks displays should be okay tonight. There is a light at the end of the tunnel as comfy conditions are on the way by Friday.