Flash flood watch in effect until Monday for northern half of TV6 viewing area

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will be in effect for the northern half of the TV6 viewing area until 7 AM Friday. Multiple rounds of slow moving storms may produce heavy rain over already saturated ground in the next 24 hours. Rainfall rates could possibly reach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Total rain amounts will vary, but an additional 1 to 3+ inches would not be out of the question through early Friday morning.

If you live near smaller rivers, streams, and low-lying areas, you should be prepared for the possibility of dangerous flash flooding and prolonged high water levels. Urban flooding is also a threat. Remember never to drive through flooded roadways!

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family.


