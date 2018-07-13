FIRST ALERT DAY: In effect until 7 p.m. Friday

***A FIRST ALERT DAY*** will be in effect until 7 PM tonight.

Expect potentially dangerous heat and oppressive humidity across the region this afternoon and into this evening. Temperatures will soar well into the lower to middle 90’s this afternoon. Combined with increased humidity levels, and we could see heat index readings topping the triple digits through this evening--ranging from 100 to 105°+.

The heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. In this type of extreme heat, your body perspires or sweats to cool itself off. This type of heat inhibits the body’s ability to perspire and the body cannot regulate its temperature, causing heat illness.

Stay safe during this period by staying hydrated--drink plenty of water. Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing. Seek air conditioning and shade when possible. Check on the elderly and young children who are especially vulnerable to this type of heat. And don’t forget your pets! Make sure they have shade and plenty of fresh water to drink.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.