FIRST ALERT DAY: SATURDAY. Cold, Windy Wet!

Saturday will be another in a long string of less than enjoyable 2018 Spring days. Rain will be persistent through the day. Early on there could be scattered thunderstorms that could produce small hail. Along with the rain there will be blustery conditions with E/NE winds blowing in at 20 miles per hour with gust to 40 miles per hour or more! This will cause temperatures in the low to mid 40s to FEEL LIKE the 30s! Along with that, as we make the transitions from rain and storms to a Wintry mix or all snow on Sunday, Saturday evening could bring sleet and/or freezing rain to areas north of Highway 30 in the evening. Stay tuned on-line, on the air, and on the go with KWQC during the day for the latest forecast updates. FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.