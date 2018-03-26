FIRST ALERT DAY: TUESDAY. Dense Fog in the morning

Monday evening showers and an occasional thunderstorm will move through the area through Tuesday morning with rainfall amounts up to

1/2 inch. This combined with melting snow will add a lot of water to area streams and rivers, AND add enough moisture to the lower atmosphere

causing dense fog across the area into Tuesday morning. This fog could cause travel problems with low visibility and could delay schools in the morning.

We'll see another chance of rain Thursday with the potential for rain and snow Saturday into Easter Sunday. It looks to be a wet and windy weekend!

Highs should range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s through the week with the coolest temperatures on top of the remaining snow pack. As long as the snow pack remains, areas on or near it will be subject to cooler temperatures and fog.