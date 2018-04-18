FIRST ALERT DAY: Wintry Mix to Snow Wednesday

A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is developing to our west this morning. Look for the wintry mix to move into the area between 8am- 11am.

We will likely be looking at freezing rain and sleet at the start, with slick spots quickly developing on area roadways. The wintry mix will eventually change over to wet snow for locations along & north of I-80.

Wet snow will be likely through the afternoon hours, including the afternoon and evening commutes. Some travel issues will also be a big concern through the day.

The winter weather event should wound down this evening, and be out of the area by midnight.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 7pm for areas north of Highway 30, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 7pm for locations between I-80 and Highway 30, including the QC metro area.

Stay tuned to the First Alert Team for frequent updates on this system throughout the day.