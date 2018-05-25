FIRST ALERT DAYS Through the holiday weekend

Saturday, Sunday and Monday have been declared First Alert Days due to the combination of high heat and humidity. Since it's our first long duration heat wave and people will be outdoors for much of the weekend you'll need to do everything you can to stay cool, comfortable and hydrated. The Heat Index will be between 90 and 95 Saturday and Monday and between 95 and 100 on Sunday! You'll need to drink plenty of water, take frequent shade or air conditioning breaks and wear loose fitting light colored clothing. FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.