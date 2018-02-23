UPDATE: Florida gun plan focuses on dangerous people

12:00 p.m.

The Florida governor's newly announced gun plan focuses on keeping firearms out of the hands of violent people.

Gov. Rick Scott said at a Friday news conference in Tallahassee that he wants to make it "virtually impossible" for a dangerous person to get a gun.

Scott's plan creates a "violent threat restraining order" allowing a court to prevent a violent person from having a gun when family member of law enforcement officers present evidence of a threat.

In addition, anyone involuntarily committed for mental health treatment would be required to surrender their firearms for a minimum of 60 days.

People subject to protective orders for stalking, cyberstalking and domestic violence would also be prohibited from having or buying a gun.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said teachers returning to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday are doing their best to be strong.

Runcie told reporters outside the Parkland school that he did not want to see teachers in his district carrying guns in the future. He said he was "totally against arming teachers" because "they have a challenging job as it is."

Authorities have said the armed school resource officer on campus did nothing to stop the shooter who killed 17 people at the school on Valentine's Day.

Runcie said he did not know why the officer failed to act, but there was nothing prohibiting him from entering the building where the shooting began.

Runcie said students and teachers who do not want to ever return to the high school will be transferred to other schools in the county.

11:45 a.m.

Florida's governor is proposing a three-point plan to prevent gun violence that includes banning the sale of firearms to anyone younger than 21 in the wake of a mass shooting that killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

Gov. Rick Scott announced the plan at a news conference Friday in Tallahassee. He began by reading aloud the names of the victims who were fatally shot a Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Scott's plan also calls for a trained law enforcement officer in every school in Florida by the time the 2018 school year begins. He is proposing one officer for every 1,000 students on campus. Stoneman Douglas had one armed resource officer, who never entered the school during the shooting.

The sale of bump stocks will be completely banned under the proposal.

The plan will require mandatory active shooter training at all schools. Students, teachers and staff must complete all training and "code red" drills by the end of the first week of each semester.

11 a.m.

An off-duty police officer who was on a Florida high school campus during a mass shooting says a wounded student provided "spot on" detail about the shooter.

Coral Springs police Sgt. Jeff Heinrich said during a news conference Friday that he was helping with maintenance on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School baseball field Feb. 14 when the shooting broke out.

Heinrich says he ran toward the parking lot where kids were running. That's where he found Kyle, whose last name he didn't provide, bleeding from a massive wound. He took him to the baseball clubhouse where the student gave "tremendous descriptions" of the shooter's clothing and location.

"He was spot on," Heinrich said.

Heinrich broke down as he described a phone call minutes later with his wife, who's an assistant athletic director at the school, and his son, who's on the baseball team. They were locked in a room with two teachers and 62 students on the opposite side of the school.

Calling the school community his family, he said, "Those are kids and teachers and staff I've known for years.

