FTC offers tips for parents to keep their kids safe for back to school season

The Federal Trade Commission is offering tips to parents to keep their children's information safe during this back to school season.

Many school forms require personal and sensitive information, but the FTC has some tips to keep that information safe.

First, safeguard your child's social security number by asking how it will be used and if it's necessary. If possible, ask if you can use only the last four digits.

Also, parents have the option to opt out of sharing contact information in directories. This is a good time to remind kids to never post their full name, address or birth date on social media.

Develop strong passwords for smartphones, tablets and computers.

And be sure to shred any documents with your child's personal information before throwing them away.