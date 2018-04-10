FTC warns consumers not to fall for scam that allows access to personal computer

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning consumers not to fall for scammers asking for remote access to your computer.

Scammers posing as FTC Administrators are calling individuals specifically about the FTC's Advanced Tech Support Refund Program.

Their goal is to make you think you are moments away from getting money that's owed to you, and all you have to do is allow them to connect to your computer, but it's a scam.

If you get a call like this, hang up immediately and report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC says its refund administrators will never request remote access to your device or ask you to pay to receive a refund.

To submit a consumer complaint, we have listed that link to this article. App users can find that link below this text, web users can find it to the right of the article.