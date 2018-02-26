FTC warns others of a phishing scam that is targeting emails

Beware of a new twist on an old scam when it comes to your email.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, scammers, posing as well-known tech companies, are emailing a phony invoice showing that you've recently bought music or apps from them.

The email tells you to click on a link if you did not authorize the purchase, however, do not click on the link.

This is just the latest email scam in an attempt to get you to share valuable personal information.

Scammers also use phishing emails to potentially get access to your computer.

The Federal Trade Commission has some tips on keeping your information secure.

- Always be cautious about opening attachments, it could be a spoofed account.

- Set your security software to update automatically.

- Be suspicious of any email that asks you for your username, password, or other personal data.