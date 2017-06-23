Facebook CEO visits Wilton, Iowa

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg took a tour of Wilton, Iowa Friday afternoon.

During his visit, the social media mogul stopped at the Wilton Candy Kitchen on Cedar Street.

"Mark came walking in, just a down to earth common guy, shook our hands," said Candy Kitchen Manager Kyle Mckasson. "He had a chocolate malt and he went back to look at the museum and he left. That's about how common it was."

Shortly after his visit, Zuckerberg posted a statement about his experience in Iowa and what he learned about Midwestern values: