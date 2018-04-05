Facebook now saying Cambridge Analytica may have information on 87-million users

Things are getting worse for Facebook. The social media giant now says Cambridge Analytica may have gotten information on 87-million users without their knowledge, not 50-million.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify on Capitol Hill about the data breach twice on April 10 and 11 before Senate and House committees.

Cambridge Analytica is said to have ties to President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and accessed the information to conduct voter-targeting.

Beginning next week, Facebook will tell people if their information was shared.