Facing backlash, Niabi Zoo to return memorials to park in original format

After a week of backlash, the Niabi Zoo has decided to scrap plans to remove memorials from the park.

Lee Jackson, director of the zoo, confirmed to TV6 that the original memorials will be returned. The decision comes one week after TV6 reporter Chris Carter broke the news that memorials were being removed from the park.

"A lot of them were falling apart. A lot of them were attached or in the form of trees," Jackson said in an interview last week. "Some of which had died and had to be removed. Some of the plaques were broken, some had fallen off already."

Jackson would not provide specifics of the plan to return the plaques to the park saying more information would be provided on Monday.

A number of people reached out to TV6 after discovering plaques were being removed.

"This is what we wanted," Peggie Kennedy said over the phone Sunday night after finding out the plans. "I just want to visit my son's memorial at the park."

The zoo said it had hoped to have a new memorial garden in place before families with memorials at the zoo started visiting this year, but Jackson says the process has taken longer than expected. It is unclear what the plan is for the replacement memorial garden now that the zoo is returning the old memorials back to the park.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update this story as new information becomes available.