Facts of Life star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

Charlotte Rae, who brought wisdom and wackiness in equal measure as the matriarch in the 80's sitcom "The Facts of Life", has died.

Rae was best known as Mrs. Garrett, the housemother to a group of private schools girls on the highly rated tv sitcom.

The character of Mrs. Garrett began on another sitcom, "Diff'rent Strokes". But Mrs. G became so popular that "The Facts of Life" was created to highlight Rae's lovable character.

Rae died Sunday at the age of 92, her son, Larry Strauss, told NBC News. No cause of death was given.

Rae revealed in April 2017 that she had bone cancer.