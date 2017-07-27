Fair inspectors cranking up intensity on equipment checks

One person died and seven others were injured, when a ride called the 'fire ball' sent people crashing to the ground at the Ohio State Fair.

That incident has sparked ride safety concerns across the country and right here in our area.

The town of Camanche is kicking off their weekend celebration, with 'Camanche Day's. But now with more concerns about equipment safety. inspectors say the Ohio accident is on their minds.

Justin Ryan is a person who takes inspections seriously.

Whether it's climbing on the ride or getting real hands on,

he went through most of the steps on inspecting rides

"What I do ensures that the rides are safe and that there are no damaged parts or worn out parts that could give way and people wind up injured," Ryan said.

But the inspection checks may need to get more intense.

The Camanche Days director says he's reminded of the Ohio incident, the more eyes on his 15 rides, the better.

"We have three inspectors on staff so divided up between us when can do all the rides every day as the daily inspections," said Director Daniel Yornell.

Yornell says inspectors staying on top of rides that could stop suddenly, due to short circuits. they're using, tic tester pins to detect electrical currents.

"Unfortunately, a lot of the issues you find are by somebody else having a problem and that's how you resolve the issue yourself," Yornell said.

But Yornell takes his job personally as well.

"I have a nine your old daughter, a ten your old daughter, and 16 year old daughter, and they love rides, and they're on them all the time, i wouldn't put somebody else's people on them if my kids couldn't ride themselves, so i feel real comfortable with my equipment," he said.