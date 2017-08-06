Fairgoers at the Mississippi Valley Fair had the opportunity to learn about science in a fun way

The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue was at the fair. Perdue is on his “Back to Our Roots” tour.

During the tour, he is traveling to five different states around the upper Midwest to learn about what needs to be improved for the 2018 Farm Bill. Perdue spoke with local farmers and people around the fair.

“We started in Wisconsin, we've been through Minnesota, we're now in Iowa to talk to some of the best farmers in the US about US State policies or what government policies are helping them or hurting them,” said Perdue.

Perdue said in order to make changes to the farm bill it is necessary to talk to people who use STEM and agriculture on the daily.

“That's the way I grew up and it doesn't get any better than that,” said Perdue.

Perdue said kids need to learn about agriculture early in order for them understand the importance of science and agriculture working together.

“That's what breeds the life blood of agriculture from one generation to another. That's what people mean when it's a lifestyle, not a career, and that's what we see here right at the fair of these kids getting the exposure it's a great way to live,” said Perdue.

Fairgoers also were able to create science experiments at the fair by making bottle rockets and watching science experts give science demonstrations.

A new program called Absolute Science made its debut at the fair.

Absolute Science opened up in January of 2017. Co-founder Rick Brammer said creating fun experiments helps kids learn better.

“When you do a visual experiment and it’s something that's the wow factor … it really gets them motivated,” said Brammer.

Brammer said teaching people science with hands-on learning is beneficial. He hopes his experiments can change the view of how people look at STEM.

“Unfortunately I'm running into some parents that don't really understand what STEM is and we try to educate them in that,” said Brammer.

Brammer said he is looking forward to next year’s fair.

U.S. Secretary Sonny Perdue’s next stop will be in Illinois.